31 years later, police still searching for pregnant Macedon woman who vanished

MACEDON, N.Y. – It has been 31 years since Sandra Sollie, a pregnant woman from Macedon, disappeared. State police are still investigating her case.

Sollie was seven months pregnant when she was last seen at the Ames Plaza in Macedon. Some of her belongings were found dumped at a carwash in Penfield.

In 2016, investigators inspected property in Macedon that belonged to Sollie’s ex-husband.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 585-398-3200.

