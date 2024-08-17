3,100-plus freshmen move in Monday at RIT

RIT freshmen to move in Monday at Henrietta campus

HENRIETTA, N.Y. –It’s back to school for some college students: Rochester Institute of Technology’s newest Tigers are preparing to begin their college careers.

Monday is move-in day on the Henrietta campus for the more than 3,100 incoming RIT freshmen.

The new students come from 47 states and the District of Columbia. There are also students coming from 44 foreign countries.

The oldest undergrad is 29, while the youngest is just 15. There also are 13 sets of twins in the new class.