HENRIETTA, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing twenty-one-year-old man, Paul J. Pruden, from Henrietta. He is about 6’1”, and weighs about 145 pounds. He wears glasses, and has a long beard, and long brown hair. He was last seen on July 13 by RIT in Henrietta.

Anyone with any information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.