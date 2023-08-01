National Night Out events set for throughout Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department and Neighborhood Service Centers are partnering with community organizations to bring National Night Out to Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 1. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Events will be held at various areas of the city:

Clinton Section

All Northeast Neighborhoods and block clubs : 5:30 to 8 p.m., International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave. Activities include: Meet your neighbors; recreational activities; performances; music; free food.

Northwest NSC/Lake Section

All Northwest neighborhoods and block clubs: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cameron Teen Center parking lot, 48 Cameron St. Grilled hotdogs will be provided.

Southwest NSC/Genesee Section and Central Section

Wadsworth Square Neighborhood Group : 7 p.m. , Wadsworth Square Park. Ice-cream social.

: 7 p.m. , Wadsworth Square Park. Ice-cream social. Corn Hill Neighbors Association : 7 p.m., Lunsford Park, 441 Frederick Douglass St. Ice cream social at the gazebo.

: 7 p.m., Lunsford Park, 441 Frederick Douglass St. Ice cream social at the gazebo. Upper Mt Hope Neighborhood Association : 6 to 8 p.m., Eastmoreland Park, Eastmoreland Drive and Shelbourne Road.

: 6 to 8 p.m., Eastmoreland Park, Eastmoreland Drive and Shelbourne Road. 19th Ward Neighborhood Association: 5 to 8 p.m. A motorcade will leave Bull’s Head Plaza at 5:30 p.m., ending at Genesee Valley Park Roundhouse shelter for a cookout. The evening will include a salute to the Rochester Police Department representatives and Ms. Frances Johnson, 1931 – 2023. The Nate Rawls Community Jazz Band will perform. Hamburgers, hot dogs and an ice cream truck provided.

Southeast NSC/Goodman Section and Central Section