ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday at 6:15 p.m. Rochester Police went to Weaver and Klein streets for a person who had been shot in the upper body. The 29-year-old city man was taken to Strong Hospital, where he’s being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Officers are investigating a vacant home with possible evidence connected to the shooting. Police are following up on several leads and are asking anyone with information to call 911.