KENDALL, N.Y. — A man is facing felony charges after allegedly firing shots outside his home on Orchard Drive in the town of Kendall.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says Kevin McEwen, 41, had a gun and fired two rounds in the direction of two people after a dispute over car repairs.

McEwen is charged with criminal possession and criminal use of a weapon. He was arraigned and is being held on $2,500 cash or $10,000 bond.