Rep. Joe Morelle among the votes to oust McCarthy as speaker

Rep. Joe Morelle was among the House Democrats who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker on Tuesday.

Morelle, D-Rochester, described the vote as both sad and historic and said we’re in the middle of a civil war between two parts of the Republican Party. He cited extremism in the Republican Party as the reason for Tuesday’s outcome.

“I think the extremism was largely brought on by the presidency of Donald Trump and continues to this day. Attacks on law and order, attacks on the rule of law, the willingness to just act out and be irresponsible and to engage in some of the worst kind of behavior, I think that’s taken root now.” Morelle said.

A resolution — titled a motion to vacate — from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., passed Tuesday with the support of eight Republicans and all the Democrats who were present and voting.

Other local House members — Republicans Claudia Tenney and Nick Langworthy — voted against the ouster.