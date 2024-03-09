Lawmakers call for $15M for long-distance bus terminal in Rochester

Lawmakers seek funds for long-distance bus terminal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State lawmakers from Rochester are pushing for state funds for a long-distance bus terminal.

It would be built at Amtrak’s Louise M. Slaughter Station on Central Avenue.

The temporary Trailways station has been in use for the past 12 years.

The local delegation is asking for $15 million in the state budget to make the terminal happen. It would create an intermodal station envisioned by the last Rep. Louise Slaughter.