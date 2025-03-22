5 fire departments battle massive barn fire in Wayne County, 1 person hurt

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A massive barn fire broke out in Wayne County on South Main Street in North Rose. The blaze was reported as a camper explosion around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the North Rose fire commissioner.

Firefighters responded quickly as they were already at the station preparing for a pancake breakfast scheduled for the next day. Five departments were involved in battling the flames.

The Wayne County sheriff confirmed that one person was injured and was taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI