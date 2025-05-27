5-year-old boy hit by car after walking into Lux Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 7:35 p.m. Rochester Police responded to Lux Street, by Portland Avenue, for a child who was hit by a car.

Police say a five-year-old boy walked south onto Lux Street as a car was driving west. The boy walked into the path of the car, and the driver could not stop in time and hit him.

The child was taken to the hospital for an upper-body injury that is not life-threatening.

Police say the driver was not impaired and no tickets were given.