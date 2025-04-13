$50K winning Powerball ticket sold at Lyell Avenue Wegmans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York Lottery announced that a third-prize winning ticket for $50,000 was sold for the April 12 Powerball drawing at Wegmans on Lyell Avenue in Rochester.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red power ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.8 billion in the fiscal year 2023-2024 to benefit public schools in New York State.

