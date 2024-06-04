Rochester man dies in rollover crash on Ohio interstate

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, OHIO — A 56-year-old Rochester man, Nanda Gurung, died in a single-car crash on Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Ohio on Monday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Mansfield Post, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Gurung, was traveling northeast on Interstate 71 northbound when it veered off the left side of the roadway and hit a guardrail. Gurung then overcorrected, causing the SUV to hit a bridge wall and overturn. The Chevrolet crossed the median and came to rest on the southbound lanes of Interstate 71.

Gurung was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.