$59.6M in state dollars going to Rochester Riverside Convention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nearly $60 million is being invested in revitalizing the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The renovation will include cosmetic upgrades to modernize the center, as well as a complete overhaul of the HVAC system and boilers. This marks the first large-scale renovation since the center opened in 1985. The center, located at the corner of Main Street and the Genesee River, is receiving the largest state investment in its 40-year history.

Mayor Malik Evans emphasized the importance of creating attractive conditions for community events. “We need to be able to create conditions in our community so that way when Mrs. Jones’ daughter is getting married, that she would choose a place like the convention center to spend her money,” Evans said.

County Executive Adam Bello described the convention center as one of the first things visitors see when they come to Rochester, stressing that it should make a positive impression.

Bello called the project an economic catalyst for the region. Construction from local funding is already underway, with all work expected to be completed next year.

Both the inside and the outside of the convention center will be renovated. Places inside that will be renovated include Exhibit Hall, meeting rooms, public spaces, the kitchen, connecting skyways and infrastructure.

The convention center is part of the ROC the Riverway initiatives and the downtown revitalization project.

