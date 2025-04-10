590 bridges in Pittsford to undergo three-year replacement, DOT says

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The Department of Transportation (DOT) has begun work on a significant bridge repair project in the county. Crews have been cutting down and removing trees along I-590 near Monroe Avenue in Pittsford.

The project involves replacing the highway bridges over Monroe Avenue and Allens Creek Road. Officials said the work is expected to take three years.

