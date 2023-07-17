5K run and walk raises money for Seneca Park Zoo renovations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Seneca Park Zoo held its second annual Jungle Jog 5K Run and Walk on Sunday. The run was part of a three-run series celebrating renovation plans for the zoo.

The 5K helped raise money for the zoo’s educational and conservation program. The medal given out to participants this year interlocks with the metal given out last year, like a puzzle, so we could only assume next year’s medal will complete that puzzle.

Runners who raised more than $250 were entered into a drawing for a chance to have a close-up encounter with the zoo’s southern white rhino.