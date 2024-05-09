$5M in state funding for Lollypop Farm; local shelters say more is needed

State funding of $5M announced for Lollypop Farm; area shelters say need is dire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State funding of $5 million pushed Lollypop Farm over its fundraising goal Thursday morning. The money gives Lollypop a total of $22 million for its Kindness for all Kind campaign.

“I was somewhat speechless,” President and CEO Alice Calabrese said. “Seeing $5 million on a large check was just amazing, and what this means for Lollypop Farm and the animals of our community — it leaves us leaps and bounds ahead of where we were for our [campaign].”

The money will go toward expanding facilities on Lollypop’s campus. Their main building and kennels will be expanded, as well as their farmyard facilities. The nonprofit will also be opening up classrooms to increase their education initiatives.

We can’t track exactly how many cats, dogs and other animals are out on the streets, but Calabrese said this funding is sorely needed.

News10NBC called several other local shelters to see if they agreed. Several voicemails stated they’re stretched too thin to take calls, let alone take in more animals. Carol with Carol’s Ferals said over the phone she’s at crisis level. Staff with Pet Pride say the same.

“The number of emails that come in looking for help, and the number of phone calls we get is quite high,” Elizabeth Hollinger, Director of Communications for Pet Pride, said. “And we always have a waiting list. We finished a major renovation last year, which allowed us to double our capacity for taking cats in, but we still have a waiting list.”

Last year, Lollypop Farm had over 4,000 pet adoptions, but staff say they took in even more animals.

Part of the problem causing an increased number of strays is the lack of veterinarians, rescue staff say. Spaying and neutering pets offers a humane way to help control animal populations, and many shelters employ a trap-neuter-release model.

Another issue facing rescues is abuse.

“I remember Max — a cat with his eye shot out by a BB gun,” Hollinger said. “We’ve had kittens in plastic totes with no air holes, and hoarding situations and abuse and neglect — we get cats with all sorts of situations.”

Shelter staff say they hope Lollypop’s expanded initiatives can help make a dent in these issues. Staff from several rescues also told News10NBC they hope more funding like this becomes available for smaller rescues, too.