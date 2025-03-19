$6.2 million state investment to transform historic Hotel Cadillac into affordable housing in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The historic Hotel Cadillac, long a decaying structure at the corner of Elm and Chestnut streets, is set for a transformation into affordable housing.

This comes as part of a new initiative from Gov. Kathy Hochul, supported by the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit, that would help developers turn the building into affordable housing.

News10NBC reports that New York State is investing $6.2 million into the former hotel, converting it into the Fine Arts Building Lofts.

The development will feature 42 mixed-income units, with 13 units offering support services for homeless young adults.

Local residents are enthusiastic about the project. Amina Sanders, a Rochester resident, expressed her support for more housing in Rochester.

“[The city] needs it a lot,” she said. “There’s a lot of people, right now that unfortunately are homeless, or on the verge of being homeless. So it would be nice to be able to get them in an area that’s central to everything so that they can get to work and live in a pretty nice area that’s nice and quiet for the most part.”

Yunzhi Yan, owner of Season’s Noodles across the street, hopes the restored building will enhance safety. “It’s very bad and many people need to walk on the street because the empty building makes people feel it’s not safe,” Yan said. “I’m very happy to see things are changing.”

Gov. Hochul also announced that the development will include free broadband internet services for residents.

Additionally, more than $10 million will be allocated to the Fernwood Avenue Apartments in Rochester, which will include a new public library.

Another $2.6 million will support the redevelopment of Creekside Clearing Apartments in Lakeville, Livingston County.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.