ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday at 5:30 am officers found a man in his 30s in a home at 22

Sherman St. by Lyle Ave. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police say that drugs were actively being sold from 22 Sherman St. and they will determine if the murder was linked to the drug trade.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.