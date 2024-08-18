South Wedge Fest features pet parade, music, and small businesses

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People gathered on South Avenue on Saturday for the South Wedge Fest, celebrating local art, music, food, and small businesses.

The highlight of the festival was the annual pet parade. Prizes were awarded in categories including best dressed, most energetic, and most owner look-alike.

Proceeds go to the South Wedge Farmers Market, The Wedge newspaper, and community gardens around the neighborhood.