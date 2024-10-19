Driver dies after rollover crash at Hudson, Upper Falls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman died Friday night after a rollover crash at Hudson Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard.

Rochester Police said a 20-year-old woman from Gates was driving south on Hudson Avenue with two other women in the vehicle, and passed through a red light on Hudson. A westbound vehicle on Hudson that had a green light hit the Gates woman’s bumper, causing her vehicle to spin out of control and roll over at least once. All three women were ejected.

The driver was found in the road unresponsive and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her passengers were also taken to Strong with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle and his passenger were taken to Rochester General Hospital with minor injuries. Police said they were both cooperative with the investigation.

Police said there is currently no suspicion of alcohol or crime, and the accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.