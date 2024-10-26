YATES COUNTY, N.Y. – Multiple people were injured in a fire in Dresden early Saturday morning.

Yates County Sheriff’s deputies and several fire departments were called to a porch fire at 65 Main St. in around 1:26 a.m. Deputies were met by several people who live there who were injured trying to escape.

One person was taken via Lifenet to Strong Memorial Hospital for burns. Two others were taken to Strong and Geneva General Hospital by ambulance.

The Yates County Fire Investigation Team is trying to determine the cause of the fire.

