Five charged with gang assault charges at Corning Community College campus

CORNING, N.Y. — Five men are facing felony charges for their role in assaulting two people on the Corning Community College campus, according to New York State Police. Two of the suspects are from Rochester.

State police say students Sean Smith and Emmanuel Torres were involved in the gang assault Wednesday night outside a dorm room. Two students, both 18, were attacked., and one was taken to the hospital.

Torres is on the roster for the college’s men’s basketball team.

The following five suspects all were charged with second-degree gang assault, second-degree harassment, causing serious physical injury, and physical contact (a violation); and some face additonal charges:

Emmanuel Bleyk Torres, 19, of Rochester

Jalen C. Zachery, 18, of Warners

Tyler R. Perrier, 18, of Bronx

Yandiell O. Sanchez, 18, of Syracuse

Sean X. Smith, 21, of Rochester

State Police were assisted by Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the college’s Pubic Safety, and AMR Ambulance. The investigation is continuing, State Police say.