7-Eleven on Lyell Avenue robbed at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say there was a gunpoint robbery at the 7-Eleven on Lyell Avenue near Glide Street on Sunday night.

Officers responded just before 11:50 p.m. At the store, officers learned that someone had displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. No one is in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.