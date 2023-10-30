7-Eleven on Lyell Avenue robbed at gunpoint
Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say there was a gunpoint robbery at the 7-Eleven on Lyell Avenue near Glide Street on Sunday night.
Officers responded just before 11:50 p.m. At the store, officers learned that someone had displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. No one is in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.