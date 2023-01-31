73-year-old man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 6-year-old

WARSAW, N.Y. – On January 25, Sheldon resident, Roger Bartz, 73, waived indictment and pled guilty in Wyoming County Court to the charge of sexual conduct against a child. This charge carried a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. The defendant admitted to committing two or more acts of sexual conduct over the course of 11 months, November 10, 2021 and October 23, 2022 with one of those acts being an act of oral sexual conduct. This involved a child who was 6-years-old when the abuse began.

As part of the plea agreement, Bartz will be sentenced on April 20 to a 10 year determinate sentence followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. If Bartz is ever released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender. He also agreed to waive his right to appeal.