’75 Days Till Opening Day’: Get tickets to 2025 Red Wings games Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Single-game tickets for the 2025 Red Wings season will go on sale online only on Thursday in honor of “75 Days Till Opening Day”.

Tickets will be available here starting at 10:00 a.m. and will include all 75 home games scheduled at Innovative Field during the upcoming season.

The 2025 home schedule begins on Tuesday, April 1, when the Red Wings host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Other notable games on the home schedule include Memorial Day (Monday, May 26), Father’s Day (Sunday, June 15), and Friday, July 4.

The Red Wings will host three International League opponents for the first time: Durham Bulls (Rays), Columbus Clippers (Guardians), and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins).