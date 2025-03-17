ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday’s high winds have caused significant train delays between Syracuse and Niagara Falls.

Amtrak reports that debris on the tracks is the main reason for these delays.

Crews are actively working to clear the tracks and restore power.

According to Amtrak’s Train Tracker, a train that was scheduled to arrive in Buffalo at 3:19 p.m. is now expected to arrive at 10:58 p.m., resulting in a delay of more than seven hours; however, the train has started to move again.

This is a developing story.

