ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 15-year-old student from the School of the Arts is in critical condition after police said she intentionally walked off the building’s roof on Monday morning.

The incident has left the community in shock and raised concerns about communication from the school district.

Parents expressed frustration over the lack of timely information from the district. Many reported learning about the situation through social media before receiving any official notification from the school.

I found out about the whole incident on Facebook. Crime alert. Facebook. Social media. Not the school, not nothing. They haven’t even sent a robocall home yet,” Page said around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, an hour and a half after the student walked off the roof.

“Just more more calls,” said one anonymous parent when asked what she’d like to see change in future communications. “I haven’t received a call yet from the city school district so hopefully they can do better at that.”

She added that at the time of picking up her daughter at 3:30 p.m., she had still not heard much information from the district.

News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski spoke with concerned parents who gathered outside the school on University Avenue. Despite attempts to get a comment from the school, Kowalski was asked to leave.

Cuevas Walker, who’s nephew attends SOTA, was outside the school leading a prayer for the girl, and shared his family’s initial reaction. “He’s 17, he’s a junior here… my sister. His mom. Of course the first thing she’s shaken up, even his dad is like what happened at School of the Arts? You know, how is my son? Was it my son? So the first thing was that she called up here to find out,” Walker said.

Around 8:15 p.m., the Rochester City School District interim superintendent sent a statement to News10NBC, acknowledging the difficult day and informing that counselors will be available for students and staff on Tuesday.

The student remains in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

