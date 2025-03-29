Deputies ask for help finding missing teens; last seen in Henrietta

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are trying to find two teenage boys — 16-year-old Joseph “Joey” Buholtz and 15-year-old Noah Buholtz. They were last seen at 3:40 p.m. Friday, March 28, walking south on East Henrietta Road in the area of Lehigh Station Road.

Joey is 5-foot-9 and weighs 130 pounds. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black pants and Timberland boots. Noah is 6 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, pants and black shoes.

There is no evidence to suggest the boys are currently in any danger, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.