81 years since D-Day: Hear from local veterans who served

NORMANDY, FRANCE — It has been 81 years since Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on D-Day — a pivotal moment of World War II that eventually led to the collapse of Adolf Hitler’s regime.

Over 4,000 Allied troops were killed on D-Day itself and over 73,000 were killed in the Battle of Normandy that followed. WWII veterans gathered on Friday in Normandy to honor those who gave their lives. Last year, News10NBC spoke with several local veterans who served in D-Day. Watch their stories in these links:

WWII veteran, 103, reflects on Veterans Day and memories of D-Day

We spoke with a 103-year-old veteran of World War II about what Veterans Day means to him. Jim Ingutti, a Navy veteran, served during the invasion of Normandy on D-Day. He was just 21 years old when he stormed the beach. Ingutti described the invasion.

“The day we were supposed to invade, the water was so tough, we couldn’t get in. So, we had to stay there overnight all docked,” he said. “They said don’t strike a match or light anything, they’ll know we’re here. And we waited for the next morning, and everybody rushed right in and took care of the business.”

102-year-old Fairport D-Day veteran dies on pilgrimage to Normandy

A 102-year-old veteran from Fairport died en route to Normandy, France for the 80th remembrance of D-Day. Robert “Al” Persichitti was airlifted off a ship in the North Sea last week when he started to get sick. His guardian, a retired teacher from Pittsford, spoke about Persichitti’s legacy, saying “he taught us how to live every day to the fullest and he left his tank empty.”

Two WWII veterans embark on journey to Normandy for 80th D-Day anniversary

Veterans Joe Grossman and Ziggy Weinthal, both of Pittsford, spoke with us before they headed to Normandy for the 80th remembrance of D-Day.

Grossman, 97, was a seaman first class in the war and a gunner on a ship in the Atlantic. His brother was a prisoner of war in Germany and his brother-in-law was killed in the Battle of the Bulge. Weinthal is 95. He fled Germany as a child, enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17, and was an MP in Nazi-occupied Austria. Hear what they had to say.