‘He is a danger to the community’: Mother of 12-year-old hit-and-run victim speaks out after suspect’s arrest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 12-year-old boy, Elijah Harris, was hospitalized after a hit-and-run incident in Rochester.

Elijah and his father were riding e-bikes when Terry Britt allegedly hit Elijah with his car and fled the scene. Rochester Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested Britt on Wednesday morning.

Elijah’s mother, Rasheema Harris, expressed relief over Britt’s arrest, calling it the first step toward justice for her son.

“For you to get out and say that (racial slur) and hit my car. For you to have the audacity and you couldn’t even stop. I’m elated,” Harris said.

Elijah’s grandmother, Michelle Gaither, was also relieved by the arrest.

“I was like somebody just hit him and left him laying in the street like trash,” Gaither said.

Britt, who has a previous DWI conviction, a revoked driver’s license, and a gun charge from an arrest in September, was considered a threat to the community by Harris.

“He clearly was a menace to society,” Harris said.

Elijah suffered a brain injury and was in a coma following the crash. Despite the severity of his injuries, he is showing signs of improvement.

“He’s doing a lot better, he doesn’t need surgery for his brain. He has no bleeding on the brain anymore,” Harris said.

However, Elijah’s recovery may be challenging. “He may have to learn how to eat again. He may have to learn how to walk again. It might be some behavioral problems,” Harris said.

Elijah enjoyed playing with friends, Roblox, and drawing before the accident.

His family is grateful for the police’s swift actions in arresting Britt and for the community’s support.

Britt was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Rochester City Court on May 21 at 9:30 a.m.

He faces a separate trial on May 28 for a gun charge. The family has set up a GoFundMe for Elijah’s medical treatment.

