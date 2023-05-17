85-year-old PGA volunteer from Ireland working his 51st major tournament

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There are so many great stories at the PGA at Oak hill. News10NBC’s Berkeley Brean found one when he checked into the media center.

Brean met a man named Frank Walshe. He’s 85.

He’s from Dublin, Ireland.

He’s a volunteering at the PGA.

This is the 51st major tournament he’s worked at.

Frank’s job is welcome reporters and photographers into the media center, get them credentialed and help them navigate the center.

His first tournament was The Open Championship in 1962.

He’s been to 50 others including the 1989 US Open at Oak Hill, the Ryder Cup in the 90s, and the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

He’s got a great Dublin accent. And Brean asked him why golf is so important in his life.

Frank Walshe, from Dublin, Ireland: “When you see certain people play the game, when you see the likes of Palmer win, when you see the likes of Palmer in St. Andrews with Padrig Harrington and with Tom Watson, being made an honorary member of St. Andrews and an honorary degree from St. Andrews University and receiving their degree. And when you see him overcome with emotion you’re starting to believe that this is a good game.”

Brean: “Who are you cheering for?”

Frank Walshe, from Dublin, Ireland: “Well, obviously my own people. Obviously Rory and Padrig Harrington and Lawry and Seamus Powell, who is from Waterford, and who has been performing well lately. Whoever wins, plays the game well and behaves just as he should.”

Frank’s shift was 7 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

So, he worked and now he’s getting to watch.