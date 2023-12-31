$850 million Powerball jackpot still up for grabs after Saturday’s drawing

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The last Powerball drawing of the year was Saturday night, and no one took home the grand prize.

The jackpot is rolling into the new year at an estimated $810 million. This is now the fifth largest jackpot in the game’s history. The next drawing is Monday night at 11.

While there was no jackpot winner, one person in New York did win a million dollar prize by matching all five white balls.

Check your ticket to see if you have any matching numbers for a smaller prize. The numbers from Saturday are 10, 11, 26, 27, 34, and the Powerball is 7.