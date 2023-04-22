87-year-old woman missing, last seen by Avenue D and Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a missing person, Rosa Halloway.

Police say Halloway, 87, went missing from Avenue D and was last seen in the area of Hudson Avenue and Avenue D on foot. That was around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

Halloway is five feet and four inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. Officials say she is wearing a green coat and blue jeans.

This is an ongoing investigation.