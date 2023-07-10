9 people rescued from Happiness House apartments in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Nine people had to be rescued from an apartment complex in Canandaigua Sunday night because of the flooding.

It has been a group effort to help the displaced tenants from Happiness House. The apartment building on Outhouse Road provides homes for people with different abilities.

Members of the Canandaigua Fire Department helped move some of the people to higher ground Sunday night amid the flooding. They set up at a shelter inside Zion Fellowship, with the help of the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Ontario County officials, and more.

The church will be providing food as well for those who need it, with the help of Foodlink. But they’re asking that you call first using a non emergency line to check for hours they’ll be distributing: 585-394-4560.

