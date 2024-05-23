9-year-old aspiring meteorologist’s birthday wish comes true; She meets her idol, News10NBC’s Rich Caniglia

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC hosted a very special visitor this morning, 9-year-old Isabella from Wayland. She’s a super fan who has been watching News10NBC her whole life, according to her grandmother Barbara who brought her in to meet her idol, News10NBC meteorologist Rich Caniglia.

“Here’s a hug for you,” Isabella said to Rich.

“Oh, thank you. It’s so special that this is what you wanted to do for your birthday,” Rich replied.

Isabella, who turns 10 next week said this is what she wanted to do for her birthday. “Visiting you is what I really wanted to do for my birthday. Thank you so much for having me Rich, Emily, and Lynette.”

Isabella is an aspiring meteorologist.

“So, so wonderful. Yeah, that’s all she wanted to do, come visit us for her 10th birthday. So we were able to make that happen today and what a great smile. And, she lit up the whole newsroom,” Rich said.

Isabelle loves to watch the weather. She watches every day. She knows the shows before the news, she knows the shows after the news. Her favorite weather is sunny. She is a real super fan!

On Christmas Day News10NBC’s meteorologist Alex Bielfeld wished Isabella a Merry Christmas on the local weather segment during the Today Show. Alex also spoke to her on the phone after her grandmother called to say how much she loves watching News10NBC weather.

Isabella’s visit was a heartwarming moment that brought smiles to the News10NBC team. Her passion for meteorology at such a young age is inspiring, and the team was thrilled to help make her birthday wish come true.