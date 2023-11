ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A veteran from the Rochester area received a special honor. News10NBC viewer, Scott Pappert sent in some pictures and video of his father, Don Pappert.

Pappert is a 96-year-old World War II Navy veteran who lives at the Wayne County Nursing Home. He received the “Quilt of Valor” from the Palmyra American Legion.

We want to honor Mr. Pappert on this Veterans Day. Thank you for your service!