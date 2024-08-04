A 15-year-old recovering after being shot on Seward Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on the city’s west side Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Seward Street by Bartlett Street at 11:30 a.m. for the report that a person was shot.

Police say a teen had a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.