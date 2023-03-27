A 67-year-old woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after Thruway crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 67-year-old woman was removed from her car, and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Thruway.

On Monday morning Monroe County Sheriffs responded to southbound Route 390 at the Interstate 90 for a single car accident. Witnesses described seeing a Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound, in the left lane of the Route 390, when it suddenly drifted off the roadway to the left, hitting a guardrail, and then rolled over several times in the median. The car went down the embankment of the Interstate 90 overpass until it came to a stop in the right lane of westbound Interstate 90.

No one else was injured, and no other vehicles or property were damaged.

All lanes of Route 390 and Interstate 90 are now open.