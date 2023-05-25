A 69-year-old man arrested for DWI after hitting police car, twice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 6:00 p.m., a police car with two Rochester Police officers in it were patrolling in stop and go traffic headed southbound on Culver Road at University Avenue. The car in back of them hit the back of the police car.

When the officers got out to talk to the driver, the driver backed up his car and hit the police car again. The driver was quickly removed from the car without further incident.

Following an investigation, the 69-year-old driver of the car, a county resident, was arrested for DWI. There was very minor damage to both cars, and no injuries to any person.