‘A betrayal of trust’: Brockport victim comes forward 6 years later

Further details emerge about case of former JV coach accused of criminal sex act

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — News10NBC is uncovering new details about the former Brockport High School coach accused of having sexual contact with a teen.

Anne Collins is a former JV girls’ basketball and softball coach. She worked for the Brockport Central School District between 2017 and 2022.

According to court paperwork, the victim was a 15-year-old girl in 2018, who played on the basketball team.

Collins, 23 years old at the time, is accused of driving the victim to several locations for the inappropriate conduct, on five different occasions. As a result, she has been charged with five counts of third-degree criminal sex act.

One of the locations was a parking lot outside the dining hall at SUNY Brockport. Another location was the victim’s home.

Collins is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with her multiple times between March and August of 2018.

The victim, now 21 years old, recently came forward to report it. Monroe County deputies arrested Collins on Thursday and are urging parents to be vigilant in their children’s lives.

“Trust has been violated, and again, what I would suggest to parents is to have constant conversations with your kids, ask how they did during the day, monitor their behavior, look for changes in their behavior, and if you have questions ask them,” said Sgt. David Bolton of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Collins posted $5,000 bail and was released from Monroe County Jail for the time being. The next step will be a preliminary hearing.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.