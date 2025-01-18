Jewish Federation and local Islamic Medical Association doctor react to Gaza ceasefire deal

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Israel’s cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal that goes into effect Sunday. The deal could mean a stop to the fighting and the release of hostages in the war between Israel and Hamas that has killed at least 47,000 people.

Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, spoke to News10NBC as she was preparing to catch a flight to Israel Friday.

“It’s a moment that is bittersweet, sweet in that people will finally be reunited with their loved ones. And I think it’s been 469 days that there’s been conflict and people have been killed and the hostages in captivity,” Dragon said.

Although a ceasefire truce has been reached, many are left with the scars of the war and the sight of destruction. Dragon says there’s a long road ahead now but many remain cautiously hopeful for everlasting peace.

“People want to begin rebuilding their lives. They want the war to be over. They want the trauma to end there is so much healing that needs to happen when you think about the number of families that have been impacted that have lost loved ones,” Dragon said.

Dr. Ismail Mehr, with the Islamic Medical Association of North America, also wants to see an end to the bloodshed. He traveled to Gaza last April to treat those who were wounded, some of whom didn’t make it.

“The world is excited and happy and relieved on either side. It’s welcomed by both sides and it should be welcomed by both sides but what we failed to forget is that this problem this situation has been going on for 76 years,” Mehr said.

He fears the repetitive cycle of violence.

“It’s time that we learn from all these lives that have been lost on both sides. 45,000 plus on the Gaza side that they weren’t in vain and we come to a resolution for peace that is everlasting for both the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Mehr said.

