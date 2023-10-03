A child goes missing or is kidnapped every 40 seconds in U.S.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The kidnapping of Charlotte Sena terrified every parent. According to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center, a child goes missing or is kidnapped every 40-seconds in the United States.

However, what happened to Chalotte Sena is rare.

As we saw this weekend, stranger abductions do happen, but experts say a child is more likely to be kidnapped by someone they know.

About 840 thousand children go missing each year according to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center in New York State. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says more than 2,800 children were reported missing last year. Most cases are resolved within hours, the reasons vary: There could be a misunderstanding between a parent and child, a teen might run away from home, or a child might wander off and become lost.

Kidnappings by a family member make up half of all reported abductions in the United States. They’re often committed by parents in the middle of a divorce or child custody battle. Many of these victims are age six and under.

Kidnappings by strangers make up 27% of all child abductions. Most victims are female and teenagers, and most of these abductions happen outdoors, like in the case of Charlotte Sena.



You can find images of some of New York’s missing children here.