First Alert Weather: A chilly weekend before a mild work week

Waking up this Saturday, and Veterans Day, to a chilly and cloudy start.

Clouds will likely persist through much of the morning before breaking for some sunshine this afternoon. There will be the chance for a passing rain or snow shower as well, but most will be dry.

Temperatures will remain steady, near 40 degrees, through the afternoon. Cloud cover later Saturday will be key as we could view the Northern Lights. As of now, the forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies which should give a good part of our viewing area a chance to see them. The tough part will be cloud cover along Lake Ontario. Because we have colder air over the lake, we could see lakeshore clouds persist into tonight. Make sure you check back for updates on that Saturday evening.

Temperatures will be cold as they drop to near freezing. Then for Sunday, we will start off again with cloud cover before sun returns in the afternoon as high pressure takes over. Sunday will remain chilly and breezy. Highs Sunday afternoon only reach the mid-40s, but the breezy conditions out of the south will bring milder weather for us this week.

Highs starting on Monday will return to the 50s, before returning to near 60s degrees by Thursday afternoon. Most of the week will be dry as well, except for Monday evening and early Tuesday as a weak cold front brings a few showers.