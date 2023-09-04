A day at the beach – for those with Labor Day off

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There are plenty of things for families to do in Rochester when temperatures climb, whether it’s a trip to the beach or spray park.

You couldn’t have asked for better weather Monday, whether you were celebrating a day off from work or some final summer fun before school starts.

News10NBC decided to check out Durand Eastman Beach. It seems like everyone else had the same idea.

Cars were lining Lakeshore Boulevard and parking lots were packed: a rare sight in early September.

Cars line Lakeshore Boulevard on Labor Day. (Photo: Andy Heinze/WHEC)

Upon getting out of the car, we found dozens of families hosting cookouts. Families were also filling up the sandy beach with blankets and snacks.

Whether playing games, swimming, or just relaxing, everyone was having fun.

“This is unexpected, I think, to be 90 degrees on Labor Day,” Shandi Temperado said. “I would say it’s been a hot summer, lots of rain, kind of a weird combination.”

“We love this beach. It’s like our family beach. It’s family tradition. We come here every Labor Day,” Nikkia Smith said.

Spray parks in the city of Rochester are being kept open this week because of the heat.