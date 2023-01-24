A farewell to News10NBC’s Raven Brown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday was the last day for News10NBC anchor and reporter Raven Brown. She has been with us for three years and has told so many stories that made an impact.

She is starting a new role as an anchor and reporter at NBC12 in Richmond, Virginia. In a Tweet, she said:

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside all of my coworkers at the station. I can’t express how thankful I am to every viewer who cheered me on. Thank you for your support and letting me tell your stories.”

We’ll miss you Raven!

AHHHH LAST DAY!!! Thanks for all of your kind words of support! I feel so so grateful for you all!❤️❤️❤️🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 #movingforward #newbeginnings @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/gjzRk1WgC0 — Raven Tiara Brown (@WHEC_RBrown) January 24, 2023