A glimpse at Kansas City ahead of the Bills-Chiefs showdown

KANSAS CITY, M.O. — News10NBC has made its way to Kansas City for the AFC Divisional game! Sports reporter and anchor Mat Mlodzinski and photojournalist Andy Heinz have landed in Chiefs Kingdom Thursday afternoon, but first made an ironic pit stop for their layover.

On the way to Kansas City, Mat and Andy had to spend some time in a city that no longer has a dog in the fight for the Super Bowl: Baltimore, Maryland.

After landing in Kansas City, Mat and Andy set out to find Bills fans at a popular Bills backers bar, Taps on Main.

News10NBC spoke with the bar’s owner, Grant Tower, who says he’s anticipated a wave of Bills Mafia to hit the city starting Friday.

The Bills will take on the Chiefs starting at 6:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. From now until then, check back in with News10NBC for live reports on all things Bills, and what it’s like to be in Kansas City all weekend.