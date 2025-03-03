A guide to the Rochester Red Wing’s 2025 home promotional schedule

ROCHESTER, N.Y- With spring around the corner, baseball season is on the way, and that means 150 games of Red Wings baseball.

Here is the Wings’ 2025 home game promotional schedule (subject to change), which includes 21 firework nights, and more:

APRIL

April 1- Opening Day, Knit hat giveaway (first 1,500 fans), 2025 magnet schedule giveaway (first 5,000 fans)

April 19- Autism Awareness Day

MAY

May 2- Teacher Appreciation Day

May 3- Clean Sweep (presented by City of Rochester)

May 14- ROC the Lilac jersey giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

May 16- Cooler bag giveaway (first 1,000 fans), Fireworks

May 17- Plastic pint glass giveaway (first 1,000 fans), Fireworks

May 26- Military Appreciation Day, Camo koozie Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

May 29- Plates flag giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

May 30- Women in Sports Night, pregame softball clinic, softball giveaway (first 1,000 fans), fireworks

May 31- Cocos Locos Hawaiian shirt giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

JUNE

June 1- Catholic Schools Day

June 13- Salute to the Negro Leagues Night, Mystery bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans), Fireworks

June 14- Intentional Walk to benefit Challenger Baseball, Baseball hat giveaway (first 2,000 fans)

June 15- Father’s Day: play catch on the field with dad postgame

June 26- The Duel of the Dishes: The Rochester Plates face the Syracuse Salt Potatoes

June 27- Fireworks

June 28- Star Wars Night with jersey auction

June 29- Spike and Mittsy’s Birthday Party

JULY

July 4- Fourth of July Celebration, Flag giveaway (first 1,000 fans), Fireworks

July 5- Marine Corps 250th Anniversary Celebration, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performance postgame

July 6- Bruce the Bat Dog bobblehead giveaway, Bruce the Bat Dog meet and pet

July 10- Reversible Plates/Red Wings jersey giveaway (first 1,000 fans 18+)

July 11- Fireworks

July 23- 90s Night, Replica Red Wings 1990s jersey giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

July 25- Cancer Survivor Night, The Zooperstars!

July 26- Christmas in July, Ornament giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

July 27- T-shirt giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

AUGUST

August 12- Frog hat giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

August 14- Plates Hawaiian shirt giveaway (first 1,000 fans 18+)

August 15- James wood bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

August 19- Bruce the Bat Dog meet and pet

August 22- Family campout, Fireworks

August 24- Clear drawstring bag giveaway (first 500 fans 18 and under)

SEPTEMBER

September 9- Pride Night, Fireworks

September 11- Plates silicon pint glass giveaway (first 1,000 fans 18+)

September 12-14- Fan Appreciation Weekend

September 12- Deaf Culture Night, Fireworks

The Red Wings will also hold weekly promotions and reoccurring promotions:

WEEKLY

Tuesdays: Every Tuesday, all tickets are half-priced (excluding opening day)

Wednesday: Most Wednesday games starting May 14, replica jerseys will be given away

Thursday: Pre-game happy hours ($2 beers at the 10th inning bar) and College Nights ($16 ticket includes 200-level ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars with valid college ID)

Friday: Post-game fireworks series starts May 16

Saturday: Post-game fireworks series beginning May 31

Sunday: Kids Run the Bases, Knot Hole Kids Club

REOCCURRING

Bark in the Park: May 2, June 11, July 10, August 14 and September 9

$5 Tickets: May 26, September 10

Cocos Locos De Rochester: May 31, July 22 and September 10

Bruce the Bat Dog appearances: April 5, May 26, June 13, June 26, July 6, July 26, August 23 and September 13

Diamond Pro Autograph Booth: 45 minutes before every home game a player will be signing autographs

Ticket information can be found at https://www.milb.com/rochester/tickets.