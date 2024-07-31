‘A hard pill to swallow’: Tyasia Manning’s dad, family want justice

Family of Tyasia Manning speak out, want justice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The grieving family of Tyasia Manning, one of the two women killed in a mass shooting at a community barbecue at Maplewood Park on Sunday, is speaking out. Manning was just 25 years old and worked for the City of Rochester.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke with her dad, grandmother, and uncle, who say they are still in shock over her senseless death. Tyasia’s dad is crushed, overwhelmed with emotion and heartache.

“I’m holding, I’m trying my hardest, like for real. I’m sad, this is a hard pill to swallow,” said James Washington, Tyasia Manning’s father.

James is holding on to hope and praying for strength to push through the pain after his daughter was killed in a hail of bullets at the barbecue event. Hundreds of people were running for their lives when shots were fired. Seven people were shot, including the two women killed.

James says Tyasia loved her job working with children at the Carter Street R Center, and everyone there loved her. What her mom, sisters, and family will miss about her the most are her loving spirit and the joy she brought to everyone.

Laura Smith, Tyasia’s grandmother, says she is leaning on family for support and is sick and tired of the violence. “I wish they could find whoever did this to her, the baby, you know. I really do,” she said with a sigh.

Clint Smith, Tyasia’s uncle, is asking the community to step up and help. “It’s just senseless, now we done lost somebody that we love and cherish. So we, Rochester, we’ve got to make it better, we’ve got to get better. Forget that ‘I’m not going to snitch’ thing,” he said.

James echoed those sentiments, saying, “We want these killers found.”

Her family says they will continue Tyasia’s legacy by hopefully opening a center in her name in the future.

