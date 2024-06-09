‘A little angel on the field’: East Side Little League remembers Amanda Conrow with Hot Dog Day

Tee-ball player Amanda Conrow remembered with Hot Dog Day fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The East Side Little League held its annual “Hot Dog Day for Amanda” event Saturday to honor the memory of a beloved former player.

Amanda Conrow played on the tee ball team in 2015 before tragically passing away from brain cancer. Every year since, the league has put on the hot dog day to raise funds for cancer research in her memory.

“A sweetheart little girl that left us way too early, a little angel on the field. So she played one year of tee ball with us before we lost her, and she kind of embodies the spirit of East Side Little League,” said Bruce Conrow, president of East Side Little League.

All proceeds from the event went to the Cure Childhood Cancer Association.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.