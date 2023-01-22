First Alert Weather: A little snow today before a better chance for snow Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up this morning to another chilly day as temperatures are starting off near the freezing mark once again. We are also dealing with overcast skies once again and both the chilly weather and cloudy skies will continue for today.

Cloud cover will give way to light and moderate snow this afternoon as a wave of low pressure moves along the East Coast. Snow will begin to develop around three this afternoon and continue through the early evening hours before transitioning over to snow showers by tonight. Snow showers will continue on Monday with little additional accumulation expected, but when all is said and done we are expecting a coating to two inches for our region.

Temperatures today will make their way into the mid 30 this afternoon, and as the snow start it will not stick to roadways. However, as we move forward into the evening hours temperatures will drop to the freezing mark creating a few slick spots.

So, heads up Bills fans coming home for the game this evening as a slick spot or two will be possible. This isn’t the only chance for snow over the next few days as a better chance for widespread snow moves in on Wednesday.

With our next chance for snow, we are expecting larger impacts and with the the First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday. This is due to the larger impacts with our next storm, and a larger chance for higher snow totals.

Snow on Wednesday does not look to move in until the afternoon, but during the evening commute we will likely have heavy to moderate snow falling with limited visibility and widespread impacts. Snow will likely total up higher than our storm for today, but track will determine just how much higher.

A cutting track to our west will introduce a wintry mix Wednesday night and cut snow totals across our region while a more coastal track will allow us to retain all snow and increase our totals. No exact numbers just yet, but stick with the First Alert Weather Team for updates on this storm through the next several days.